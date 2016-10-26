Wipe away your tears/sweat: although you’ve just finished watching Black Mirror season three you’ve got to go back. Now. Why? You’ve probably missed a lot of Easter eggs that give weight to the biggest Black Mirror fan theory: all the episodes are set in the same universe.

Thanks to certain Redditors and Black Mirror manics, we’ve seen how the last six episodes are interwoven in the same Black Mirror world (except San Junipero, the episode currently alluding the easter egg pattern).