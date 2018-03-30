David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, Getty, SL

The actors have never appeared on screen together as the Doctor but shared a Doctor Who episode back in 2008 when Capaldi played Roman Caecilius in the BBC1 sci-fi series.

Since then they've only had nice things to say about each other, with Tennant praising Capaldi upon his decision to leave the show, describing his Time Lord as full of "intensity, a bravery and a cleverness".

He added: "I know how much Peter has loved doing the job, so it's a difficult one to judge because it's such a special one. You don't want it to feel work-a-day, you want to get out while you're still having an extraordinary time."

Capaldi turned out to support Tennant's new film, which sees the Broadchurch star play the annoying hipster neighbour of a lesbian couple. The project is produced by his wife, actress Georgia Tennant and released in the UK on 12th April 2018.

Capaldi has kept a relatively low profile since departing Doctor Who during the 2017 Christmas special, recently appearing at (Re)Generation Who in Baltimore for his first interview of the year.

Doctor Who is currently filming its 11th series with new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who was revealed as Capaldi's replacement last July. The new episodes – which are expected on screens this autumn – will be overseen by Chris Chibnall who has taken over from showrunner Steven Moffat.