Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez reWHOnited at the weekend
The Doctor Who stars were together again at fan convention ReGeneration Who - and everyone was loving it...
Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez were reunited over the weekend, with the two Scottish actors – who played the Twelfth Doctor and Missy/The Master respectively – both appearing at fan convention ReGeneration Who in Baltimore to chat about their time on the BBC sci-fi series and meet some of those adoring fans.
And the fans WERE adoring, with many attendees blown away to see the pair in action together again, and many others excited to actually meet them in person.
Sure, it’s not actually been that long since they were together onscreen – it was only last July – but now that the pair have both moved on from Doctor Who, it’s good to see they can still cross paths every now and again. It would be a much darker universe without the Doctor and Missy knocking heads from time to time.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn