The photos were shared by Shabang, a charity based in Whittaker's home area of Huddersfield who told RadioTimes.com that the actress is "always extremely supportive".

In another photo, the star sports a pair of multi-coloured socks to represent the extra chromosomes of people with Down's Syndrome as per the #LotsOfSocks campaign that goes hand-in-hand with the lead up to World Down Syndrome Day each year.

Whittaker has followed in the footsteps (quite literally) of former Doctor Who stars David and Georgia Tennant (nee Moffat), who shared a similar photo, as seen below.

More like this

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 21st March every year.

Advertisement

You can donate to Shabang here at their website