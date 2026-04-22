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Jessica Jones's return is better late than never – but Daredevil: Born Again's reveal lacks punch
The writers missed a huge opportunity to properly integrate this long-missing hero into Born Again's story.
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Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 4:00 am
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