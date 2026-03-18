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5 standout moments from Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer - from Zendaya return to dangerous new villains
The jaw-dropping trailer has given us a lot to talk about.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 1:47 pm
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