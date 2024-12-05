According to Gunn, the series will be interconnected with other DC properties, meaning it is set to be one not to miss.

But with the first two episodes available to stream now in the US, when can fans expect episode 3 to arrive?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Creature Commandos on Max.

When is Creature Commandos episode 3 on Max?

Nina Mazursky, GI Robot, the Bride, Rick Flag Sr, Dr Phosphorus and Weasel in Creature Commandos. DC

While the first two episodes of Creature Commandos were released at once on Max, both arriving on Thursday 5th December, the series has since switched to a weekly release schedule in which each new instalment will be released one by one.

This means that episode 3 will be released in the streaming service in the US on Thursday 12th December.

Creature Commandos US release schedule

Rick Flag Sr and Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos. DC/YouTube

Episodes 1 and 2 of Creature Commandos were released together, but each of the other five episodes will be released individually, until the season finale, the show's seventh episode, becomes available on Thursday 9th January.

You can find the full release schedule for Creature Commandos on Max here:

Episode 1 - Thursday 5th December 2024

Episode 2 - Thursday 5th December 2024

Episode 3 - Thursday 12th December 2024

Episode 4 - Thursday 19th December 2024

Episode 5 - Thursday 26th December 2024

Episode 6 - Thursday 2nd January 2024

Episode 7 - Thursday 9th January 2024

When will Creature Commandos be released in the UK?

The Bride in Creature Commandos. DC/YouTube

Unfortunately, we don't yet know when Creature Commandos will be released in the UK. The only recent series that we can look to for guidance is Peacemaker, another DC show from James Gunn.

The first season of that show first aired on Max from January 2022, finishing up its episodes in February. It then arrived in the UK on Sky Max and NOW, services which have taken many previous HBO, Warner Bros and DC properties in the past, on 22nd March 2022.

While a Sky and NOW release has yet to be confirmed for Creature Commandos, if it does appear there and follows a similar trend to Peacemaker, we could expect to get the episodes around February 2025. However, this is, for now, all speculation.

What is Creature Commandos about?

GI Robot in Creature Commandos. DC

The official synopsis for Creature Commandos says: "In this edgy DC animated series, a secret team of incarcerated monsters is the last resort for missions deemed too dangerous for humans."

It follows Amanda Waller as she sets up Task Force M, which is a precursor to the Suicide Squad in the DC comics. It is set to tie into future DC series and films, including Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

