"I hope so, yeah. That’s kind of my goal," he told ComicBook.com. "I really want, because I’ve done another project outside of Guardians with Karen Gillan (the 2019 comedy Stuber), and I’ve done work with Pom now.

"I would like to work with Chris [Pratt] and Zoe [Saldana] outside of the Marvel Universe, as well."

As for whether that reunion might come in the DCU – which is now overseen by Guardians director James Gunn – Bautista certainly hasn't shut down the possibility of joining the MCU's rival franchise, something which Gunn himself has somewhat cryptically alluded to in the past.

"As I’ve said, and I’ve been very open to that. I guess it just has to be the right part," he said. "But I’m very open to it, and I love James and I would do anything to work with him."

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Bautista said that although his "journey with Drax is over", he was "not done" with the superhero genre.

"I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role," he said. "Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe."

He also explained that he still has "a relationship with Marvel", and that Kevin Feige knows he "would be up for a role."

He said: "I love the universe — the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it."

