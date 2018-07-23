At the moment, there are no details as to how the rooms will work, what they’ll look like or how they’ll be connected to Doctor Who – presumably, a Tardis or two will be involved – but fans looking to have a go can already register their interest for tickets at the Escape Hunt website.

“It has been a long-term ambition of the team to be able to bring about Doctor Who-themed escape rooms,” said Mat Wray, BBC Studios’ Live Entertainment Director, in a release.

“Our main role here at BBC Studios is to continually extend the fans enjoyment of our brands, and so to be announcing six new live entertainment games across the country to fans is something really exciting.”

"Following the success of our original Escape Hunt games, we are thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios to create Doctor Who – The Live Escape Game,” added Escape Hunt CEO Richard Harpham.

“Going on an Escape Hunt is all about stepping into and experiencing new worlds so strength in the science fiction genre is absolutely key to our content strategy. Doctor Who represents the very best in British action adventure and has a loyal and dedicated fan base that spans all generations.

“We look forward to bringing the show to life for all of them in its first ever live escape game experience at Escape Hunt venues across the UK."

And if this news has awakened a hunger for EVEN MORE Doctor Who live experiences, keep your eyes peeled – BBC Studios are apparently working on “a raft of Doctor Who attractions, activities and experiences,” which we’ll presumably find out about in the coming months and years.

The Doctor Who games come hot on the heels of a similar Sherlock-themed immersive experience.

Clearly, actually just watching a TV show is very old hat.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn