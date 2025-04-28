Vader most recently appeared in live action in the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi, and given the time period he could well have shown up in Andor. The show's creator Tony Gilroy has now explained why he never does.

When Rolling Stone asked whether including Vader was something he thought about, he said: "No, that was never on my agenda. Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I’ve done it. He doesn’t have a lot to say."

Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney+

Gilroy was one of the writers on Rogue One, which featured Darth Vader in a supporting role. This included a fan-favourite scene which sees Vader making his way through a ship's hallway, killing troops as he goes.

Meanwhile, Gilroy also explained why Emperor Palpatine never makes an appearance, saying: "He was too big a piece of meat for me to introduce. It was too heavy a lift. I thought about it at one point, but it was too heavy a lift."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Gilroy recently revealed that there were "thousands" of ideas that never made the cut, saying some were left out because "they were indulgent or extravagant or silly", while others were changed "because we couldn't afford to pay for them, or problems came up".

"You’re always shifting," he explained. "I mean, [there's] nothing specific that I would say, 'Oh God, we missed this thing.' I'm very pleased where we ended up."

The first three episodes of Andor are now available to stream, with three more set to arrive each week on a Wednesday until all 12 have been released.

There is set to be a one-year time jump between each of the episode batches, with the final batch taking the series right up towards the start of Rogue One - and Cassian Andor's tragic, yet noble end.

