Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Gilroy said: "Yes, thousands of things [didn't make the cut]."

"I make a compost pile," he added of his process. "I make a big, big mess then I start to get organised. So there's all kinds of different things.

Genevieve O'Reilly stars in Andor season 2. Disney Plus

"There are things that were left out because they were indulgent or extravagant or silly. There were things that were changed because we couldn't afford to pay for them, or problems came up.

"You’re always shifting. I mean, [there's] nothing specific that I would say, 'Oh God, we missed this thing.' I'm very pleased where we ended up."

While he kept tight-lipped on any storylines that didn't make the final cut, he admitted: "You write too far before you tighten it in. So, yeah, it's always indulgent when I start."

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in Andor season 2. LucasFilm

The next instalment of Andor will pick up with Cassian (Diego Luna) one year after the events of season 1, after we saw him transform from a thief to a fully-fledged revolutionary.

We're set to see him become the hero that made the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One - and we're also expecting some dramatic encounters with villains Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and, of course, the returning Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn).

As for just how we're going to get there and who we'll lose along the way? Only time will tell.

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ UK on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

