For those concerned that this is the end of the road for Tommy Shelby – rest assured; Knight reveals: "I’m calling it the end of the beginning rather than the end. Because after this there will be a film and then there will be related TV dramas that stem from the same world."

Chiles grills Murphy on how he landed the career defining role and the making of a TV legend. Murphy discusses the stark differences between himself and his menacing character and reveals how he transformed his slight build and gentle Cork accent to become a physically imposing, intimidating Brummie.

Murphy and Knight also discuss the devastating impact of Helen McCrory’s death. Knight, who has dedicated series six to McCrory, comments: "Helen was so brilliant. Losing her, on a personal level, was a tragedy. She was such a key part of this whole thing that losing her shook it to its foundations."

Peaky Blinders actor Natasha O’Keeffe reveals that she is still a victim of imposter syndrome, despite playing Lizzie Shelby (née Stark) for almost a decade.

Stephen Fry discusses JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts, finding solace in nature and why we’re so fascinated by the mythical and fantastical.

Rap-artist-turned-presenter Tinie Tempah talks about growing up on a council estate in Peckham, how being the son of Nigerian immigrants has moulded his tireless work ethic and his journey to becoming an “intermediate collector” of art.

