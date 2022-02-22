Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is the cover star of this week's Radio Times
Is this the end of the road for Tommy Shelby?
In this week’s Radio Times, Adrian Chiles speaks to Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and screenwriter Steven Knight.
For those concerned that this is the end of the road for Tommy Shelby – rest assured; Knight reveals: "I’m calling it the end of the beginning rather than the end. Because after this there will be a film and then there will be related TV dramas that stem from the same world."
Chiles grills Murphy on how he landed the career defining role and the making of a TV legend. Murphy discusses the stark differences between himself and his menacing character and reveals how he transformed his slight build and gentle Cork accent to become a physically imposing, intimidating Brummie.
Murphy and Knight also discuss the devastating impact of Helen McCrory’s death. Knight, who has dedicated series six to McCrory, comments: "Helen was so brilliant. Losing her, on a personal level, was a tragedy. She was such a key part of this whole thing that losing her shook it to its foundations."
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Peaky Blinders actor Natasha O’Keeffe reveals that she is still a victim of imposter syndrome, despite playing Lizzie Shelby (née Stark) for almost a decade.
- Stephen Fry discusses JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts, finding solace in nature and why we’re so fascinated by the mythical and fantastical.
- Rap-artist-turned-presenter Tinie Tempah talks about growing up on a council estate in Peckham, how being the son of Nigerian immigrants has moulded his tireless work ethic and his journey to becoming an “intermediate collector” of art.
Read more:
- Take our Radio Times Podcast survey for your chance to win!
- Sandi Toksvig joins Episode 23 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
- Louis Theroux joins Episode 22 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
- The Winter Olympics Special of The Radio Times Podcast
- Ed Gamble joins Episode 20 of The Radio Times Podcast: listen now
The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1