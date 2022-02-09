Louis Theroux joins Episode 22 of The Radio Times Podcast - listen now
Louis Theroux discusses his new docu-series Forbidden America with Jane Garvey.
On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Jane Garvey sits down with documentary-maker Louis Theroux to discuss his upcoming BBC2 docu-series Forbidden America. Over the course of three documentaries, Theroux investigates the alt-right movement in America, Florida’s rap industry and the effects the Me Too movement has had on pornography.
Chatting with Jane Garvey, Theroux unpicks the double-edged attitude to sexuality that exists within our society – the hypocrisy of those who consume adult content, but find its creators “disgusting”. The pair candidly chat about the billions of people who consume explicit content – but are, generally, uninterested in talking about it. In typical Theroux fashion, the British documentarian is unafraid to start the conversation – and pose the questions no one else dares to ask.
What else can I expect from Episode 22?
This week’s episode welcomes a brand new feature on The Radio Times Podcast – “Butcher’s Choice Cuts”. Radio Times editor and writer David Butcher, armed with his extensive telly knowledge, joins the podcast to offer up five Theroux documentaries you simply cannot miss (all available on iPlayer).
Meanwhile, Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon dissect the shows, broadcasting this week, that you should not miss – and those you should give a wide berth. Everything from season 2 of Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck to Channel 5’s The Teacher.
