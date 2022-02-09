On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Jane Garvey sits down with documentary-maker Louis Theroux to discuss his upcoming BBC2 docu-series Forbidden America. Over the course of three documentaries, Theroux investigates the alt-right movement in America, Florida’s rap industry and the effects the Me Too movement has had on pornography.

Chatting with Jane Garvey, Theroux unpicks the double-edged attitude to sexuality that exists within our society – the hypocrisy of those who consume adult content, but find its creators “disgusting”. The pair candidly chat about the billions of people who consume explicit content – but are, generally, uninterested in talking about it. In typical Theroux fashion, the British documentarian is unafraid to start the conversation – and pose the questions no one else dares to ask.