New on Disney Plus UK December 2021 – every new film and show released this month

With December just around the corner, it’s time to start planning what we’ll be watching in the run-up to Christmas – and luckily for Disney Plus subscribers, there’s plenty of great content arriving on the streamer next month.

Marvel spin-off Hawkeye continues throughout the month, with the finale arriving just a few days before Christmas, while blockbuster hits like The Last Duel and Encanto premiere throughout December.

If you’re wanting to get in the festive mood, there’s a number of holiday-themed classics coming to the platform as well, including Die Hard and No Sleep Til Christmas.

Star Wars fans are also in for a treat this December, with The Book of Boba Fett set to make its streaming debut mid-way through the month.

Read on for everything you need to know about Disney Plus this December.

Wednesday 1st December

The Last Duel Ridley Scott’s historical drama stars Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of a knight (Matt Damon) who accuses a noble (Adam Driver) of sexually assaulting her, resulting in a gruelling duel to the death.

Hawkeye (episode three) The third episode of Marvel spin-off Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld arrives on Disney Plus.

Disney Insider (episode 111) The new episode of this docuseries looks at how Alice in Wonderland inspired a new generation of animation.

Dopesick (episode five) Opioid drama Dopesick continues, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

The Big Leap (episode one) A Fox comedy-drama starring Scott Foley, Piper Perabo, Jon Rudnitsky and Ser-Darius Blain as contestants taking part in a potentially life-ruining reality dance competition.

Family Guy season 20 (episode five) The adult comedy continues, with Peter and Quagmire mimicking each other’s behaviour when they switch underwear by mistake.

Last Man Standing season nine (episode 19) The Tim Allen comedy continues.

Mixed-ish season one (episode 16) A spin-off to comedy-drama Black-ish, episode 16 sees Alicia get a bonus after winning a big case.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (episode seven) A group of university students are swept up in a deadly conspiracy theory whilst on a camping trip.

The Great North season one (episode 11) The family prepare for Wolf and Honeybee’s Titanic-themed wedding but an unexpected guest turns up.

American Dad season 17 (episode 22) Steve takes matters into his own hands when Principal Lewis threatens to cancel science club.

Bless The Harts season two (episode 17) Wayne gifts Jenny a Jacuzzi for their wedding anniversary, but it proves to be a troublesome present.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season four (episode 10) Marinette and her friends protest against deforestation in Paris.

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables season two The Disney Channel sci-fi comedy returns for another season.

Drain the Oceans season three A 10-part look at what lies on the ocean floors of the Gulf of Mexico, the Nile, the Indian Ocean and other seas.

India From Above season one A National Georgraphic docuseries about the natural wonders of India.

Devs When Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) takes a job at a quantum computing company run by Forest (Nick Offerman), she begins to dig into the mysterious death of her boyfriend, who died on his first day at Devs.

Da Vinci’s Demons seasons one-three Historical drama about the famed Italian artist, starring Tom Riley and Laura Haddock.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season one Chef and author Padma Lakshmi explores rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups.

Friday 3rd December

Cinergi Pictures Entertainment Inc

Diary of a Wimpy Kid An animated series of the Jeff Kinney book arrives on Disney Plus.

The Rescue A National Geographic documentary about the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach, who were trapped inside a Northern Thailand cave back in 2018.

Pearl Harbor (2001) Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett star in this romantic war drama about the 1941 attack on the US naval base.

Die Hard (1988) Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, a detective hoping to spend Christmas with his estranged wife when he’s involved in a hostage situation.

Christmas Again Disney movie starring Scarlett Estevez as an 11-year-old who begins living the same day over and over again.

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Mickey, Minnie and the gang try to reunite in Hot Dog Hills by Christmas Eve.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) Sci-fi disaster film starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum as survivors of a catastrophic climate event.

Sunday 5th December

The First Wave A documentary looking at the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday 8th December

Welcome to Earth Docuseries following Will Smith as he explores the Earth’s greatest wonders.

Hawkeye (episode four) The Marvel series continues.

The Big Leap (episode two) Tensions rise as the contestants start auditioning for the same lead roles.

Dopesick (episode six) Opioid drama Dopesick continues, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

Mixed-ish season one (episode 17) The Johnsons welcome an African American family that has moved to their mostly white neighbourhood.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (episode eight) The president struggles with the morality of a deal he has to make.

Bless The Harts season two (episode 18) Wayne’s family moves in on his property when he learns he owns extra land.

Last Man Standing season nine (episode 20) Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 (episode 11) Marinette changes into Ladybug while Adrien transforms into Cat Noir.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season one (episodes 8-12) Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales head out on their adventures.

Brickleberry seasons one-three Adult animated sitcom featuring the voices of Daniel Tosh, Kaitlin Olson, Tom Kenny and Natasha Leggero.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season two Chef and author Padma Lakshmi explores rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups.

Black-ish season 7 The seventh series of Kenya Barris’s ABC sitcom arrives on Disney Plus.

Friday 10th December

Disney Holiday Magic Quest Disney stars compete in high-stakes challenges and obstacles through the Walt Disney World attractions.

The Last Ice Documentary looking at Inuit communities in the Arctic, who are fighting to protect their homes from developers.

From the Ashes Documentary presenting compelling stories about what is at stake for the US economy, health and climate with the debate around the coal industry.

Juno (2007) Elliot Page stars as Juno, a social misfit and teenager who finds themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

No Sleep Til Christmas (2018) Two strangers realise that they can only fall asleep when next to each other.

The Heat (2013) Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy star as FBI agents trying to track down an elusive drug lord.

What A Man (2012) After being dumped by his girlfriend, a school teacher (Matthias Schweighöfer) tries to show off his macho side.

Wednesday 15th December

Foodtastic (11 episodes) A competition where highly skilled artists create sculptures out of food.

Hawkeye (episode five) The Marvel series continues.

Dopesick (episode seven) Opioid drama Dopesick continues, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

The Big Leap (episode three) Monica has to face her past when contestants head to Chicago to watch Swan Lake.

Mixed-ish season one (episode 18) Rainbox clashes with her parents over her love for rap music.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (episode nine) FX horror continues with its series Double Feature.

Bless the Harts season two (episode 19) Wayne and his best friend Travis realise their dream of opening a bar.

Last Man Standings season 9 (episode 21) The Baxter family gather together for an emotional good-bye after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen.

Family Guy season 20 (episode six) Stewie worries that he has a permanent case of ‘cooties’.

Disney Insider (episode 112) The series explores how Hasbro created action figures inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) Zach Galifianakis voices a faulty robot who becomes the best friend of Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) in this animated comedy.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 (episode 12) Marinette avoids Luka at all costs after breaking up with him.

Gigantosaurus season 3 (episodes 1-10) Four curious dinosaurs go on adventures with their herd.

Disney Magic Bake-off season 1 (episodes 10-12) Three pairs of young pastry chefs battle against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake.

Sonny with a Chance seasons one-two Demi Lovato stars as the titular Sonny, a teenager who is cast in her favourite TV show.

Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered season two Gordon Ramsay travels around the world to immerse himself in different cultures and cuisines.

Atlas of Cursed Places season one Author and adventurer Sam Sheridan visits the most cursed places on Earth.

Malcolm in the Middle season one-seven Frankie Muniz stars as Malcolm, a child genius living with his dysfunctional family.

Friday 17th December

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition A hearthside scene designed by Frozen’s visual development artist.

Being the Queen National Geographic documentary featuring never-before-heard interviews with people who know Queen Elizabeth II.

Eyewitness D-Day A documentary about World War II and the five key turning points that changed the course of the war.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) Taika Waititi directs this comedy-drama about a young boy in Nazi Germany who discovers his mother his hiding a Jewish girl.

King Arthur (2004) Clive Owen, Keira Knightley and Stellan Skarsgârd star in this historical epic about King Arthur.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas When a woman accidentally dies on the way home from a first date, she enlists the help of her best friend to move on to the afterlife.

The Joy Luck Club (1993) Four Chinese women delve into their past with their mothers.

Wednesday 22nd December

Hawkeye (episode six) The Marvel series continues.

The Wonder Years (episode one) A coming-of-age story about a 12-year-old Black boy growing up in ’60s Alabama, narrated by Don Cheadle.

Dopesick (episode eight) Opioid drama Dopesick continues, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

The Big Leap (episode four) The contestants air their grievances with the show after watching the first trailer.

Bless The Harts season two (episode 20) Jenny gets competitive about board games when the Harts are stuck inside on a rainy day.

Mixed-ish season one (episode 19) Rainbow becomes interested in the medical field.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (episode 10) The horror anthology series continues.

Family Guy season 20 (episode seven) The Griffins attend the funeral of Lois’ childhood nanny.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 (episode 13) Shadow Moth forges a new plan to find out the identity of Ladybug.

Chicken Squad season one (episodes 14-20) Three young chickens work with their retired search and rescue dog mentor Captain Tully to solve problem-solving adventures.

Made in a Day season one Docuseries looking at the production and history behind consumer products.

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist season one A docuseries looking into the life and work of the late Dian Fossey, a primatologist and conservationist best known for fighting against gorilla poaching.

Dog With a Blog season one-three Two opposing step-siblings come together after learning that their new dog can talk and write.

The Con Whoopi Goldberg narrates this series looking into stories of lives ruined by fraud.

American Housewife season one-five ABC sitcom starring Katy Mixon as a wife and mother trying to keep her sense of self whilst dealing with her new wealthy neighbours.

Friday 24th December

Disney

Encanto Pixar film starring Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, a Columbian girl who is the only one in her family not to have magical powers.

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean Documentary looking at life in the Carribean.

Downhill (2020) Comedy-drama starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a married couple whose relationship is affected after a near-death experience.

Life of Pi (2012) Based on the book of the same name, this drama follows an Indian teenager named Pi, who survives a shipwreck by staying aboard a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.

The Man with One Red Shoe (1985) Tom Hanks stars as a musician who is mistaken for an international spy.

Same Time Next Christmas (2019) Lea Michele stars in this Christmas romcom about a woman reuniting with her childhood sweetheart.

Fantastic Lies Documentary looking into a Duke University lacrosse team party in 2006 that changed lives and ruined careers.

Silly Little Game Sports documentary looking at the first Rotisserie League.

This Magic Moment Documentary about the basketball partnership between Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

Al Davis vs The NFL The story of the feud between Raiders owner Al Davis and NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Big Shot A documentary about the New York Islanders and how Dallas businessman John Spano bought the failing team.

Bryan and the Boz Documentary about former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth and the mistakes he made as his alter ego ‘The Boz’.

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau A look at Hawaiian surfer and lifeguard Eddie Aikau.

Wednesday 29th December

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (episode one) This new Star Wars spin-off begins, following bounty hunter Boba Fett as he navigates the galaxy’s underworld.

The Wonder Years (episode two) This coming-of-age story continues.

Family Guy season 20 (episode eight) Adult animated comedy continues.

The Big Leap (episode five) A trip back to Gabby and Justin’s high school results in a big emotional reveal.

Mixed-ish season one (episode 20) Alicia and Paul try to put Johan off from going to cop camp and becoming a police officer.

Bless the Harts season two (episode 21) Jenny and Brenda’s friendship reaches a breaking point when a massive heat wave hits.

Club Mickey Mouse season four The new Mouseketeers create new music and choreography in season four.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 (episode 14) The animated series continues.

The Ghost and Molly McGee season one (episode 1-10) Tween girl Molly McGee becomes bound to a grumpy ghost after a spell backfires.

T.O.T.S season three (episode 1-10) A flamingo and a penguin work at the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they deliver newborn baby animals.

Ice Road Rescue season five Documentary following rescue workers in Norway.

Airport Security: Brazil season five A show focusing on the security officials at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport.

The Salisbury Poisonings BBC drama about the 2018 Novichok poisonings.

Bless this Mess seasons one and two Lake Bell and Dax Shepard star as two newlyweds moving to Nebraska in this sitcom.

The Choe Show Series following artist David Choe.

Friday 31st December

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself The titular magician wows audiences with his latest tricks.

Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster Documentary looking at the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

A Hidden Life (2019) Drama following an Austrian farmer who refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Paddington (2014) A talking bear is adopted by a London family after arriving from the jungles of Peru.

Paddington 2 (2017) Paddington gets a job to buy his aunt a birthday present – but the gift is stolen.

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson Sports docuseries about a brawl that broke out in Hampton, Virginia.

The Best That Never Was Series about Marcus Dupree, a sought-after high school senior whose football career was cut short.

Run Ricky Run Docuseries about Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams.

Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL Documentary about the United States Football League challenging the NFL.