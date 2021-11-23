One of the year’s most acclaimed dramas is coming to Disney Plus.

Before the release of House of Gucci in cinemas, Sir Ridley Scott directed the historical drama The Last Duel which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

Set in medieval France and based on a true story, The Last Duel sees mighty but uncelebrated knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) grow increasingly angered with the advancement of squire Jacques le Gris (Driver).

To advance his station, Jean marries the beautiful and wealthy Marguerite (Comer) but still, the bitterness continues.

Later, Marguerite accuses Jacques of raping her, prompting differing accounts and testimonies and reactions to what happened between the two.

As the legal dramas rage on, Jean and Jacques ready themselves for a trial by combat to decide their fates and that of the brave Marguerite.

Here is where and when you can watch the first of Ridley Scott’s releases this year.

When is The Last Duel released on Disney Plus UK?

The Last Duel is released on Disney Plus UK on 1st December 2021.

The film will be made available through the service’s Star platform.

The Last Duel was originally released in UK cinemas on 15th October 2021.

Similarly to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Last Duel comes to streaming services following a 45-day exclusivity window for a theatrical release.

What has Ridley Scott said about The Last Duel’s box office performance?

The Last Duel is widely noted to have been a box office flop, with Variety reporting that it made only $27 million worldwide against a $100m budget.

Speaking to the publication, Ridley Scott blamed the disposition of the millennial generation for the film’s failure at the box office.

The director commented: “I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f**king cellphones.

“The millennian [sic] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you’re told it on a cellphone.”

Despite admitting his point was broad, he cited Facebook as a key issue.

He continued: “This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

Overall, The Last Duel received a positive critical reception.

The “Fresh” consensus on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reads: “The Last Duel‘s critique of systemic misogyny isn’t as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur.”

