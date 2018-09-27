"Here's the thing," Claire (played by Robin Wright) says. "Whatever Francis told you the last five years? Don't believe a word of it."

"The reign of the middle-aged white man is over," she adds — a reference from the show's writers, perhaps, to #MeToo and to the sexual assault allegations made against Kevin Spacey which led to the decision to kill off his character.

The sixth season will see Claire assume the presidency after the death of her husband Frank (Spacey), and although there's a brief moment showing Claire caressing their bed, she quickly buries any grief she may — or may not — be feeling.

More like this

In a chilling moment, we see her weeping beside a White House colleague, before he walks away — and she turns to face the camera, mascara running down her cheeks, her face devoid of all emotion.

Claire Underwood (screenshot House of cards trailer season 6)

"It's going to be different for you and me," she says at the end of the trailer.

Odds are Wright's President Underwood will be even more corrupt and heartless than Spacey's — and it looks like Wright is relishing it.

The actress will be joined by series newcomers and Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, who play business tycoons Annette and Bill Shepherd, who claim they struck a deal with Frank prior to his death.

From the trailer, however, it looks like Claire isn't playing ball. No surprises there.

Advertisement

House of Cards season six will be available on Netflix on 2nd November