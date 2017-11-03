"I was in a state of shock," said the man. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

The accusations follow an allegation of sexual assault levelled by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, who told Buzzfeed that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him in 1985, when he was 14 years old.

In the wake of the report, Netflix announced on Monday that the sixth season of House of Cards would be its last. Filming was halted on Wednesday.

More like this

On Thursday, Spacey was dropped by his publicist and agent.

Advertisement

The star, who tweeted an apology after the initial allegation from Rapp broke late on Sunday evening, is currently seeking "evaluation and treatment", according to one of his representatives.