The final episode of season 3 leaves her with a new place in the world with the Rats, a criminal group who take her on after seeing her fighting skills. She introduces herself as Falka, after the princess who led a rebellion.

As for what's next? It seems Ciri's story is about to get much darker.

Read more:

Executive producer Tomek Baginski revealed to RadioTimes.com: "People tend to forget that the main story of the books is the story of Ciri. This is her evolution, this is her story, this is her character arc. Of course, Geralt and Yennefer are super important to her but it's a Ciri journey. And she has to go through the journey alone - maybe not alone, but disconnected from her parents.

"This is the first season where we can actually see it, we can see her alone. We can see her lost, we can see her trying to find her own identity."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "By the way, this journey is not over, but there is a famous quote that the border between good and evil goes through the heart of every person. And now, it's maybe time to see how evil Ciri can become, before she will integrate those two parts - the darkness and the light - into the whole person.

"I think that's a pretty important story in the books, it's pretty important in this book in particular and we really wanted to honour it in this season."

Season 4 is still a way off but the main cast, including Chalotra and Allan, confirmed they've been in contact with Hemsworth and that he's "in training" for the role.

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, explained to RadioTimes.com: "I think he’s just using this time before we shoot to train and to study all the books and throw himself into this. No one can ask anything more than just complete committal to this role and that’s what he’s doing. We’re all really excited."

The Witcher season 3 is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.