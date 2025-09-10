It has been reported by Variety that Nancy Won (Sunny, Jessica Jones) will act as showrunner on a new HBO Max series set in the world of The Conjuring.

Meanwhile, Peter Cameron (Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight) and Cameron Squires (Agatha All Along, Gen V) will act as writers on the series.

HBO Max declined to comment when approached by the publication.

Variety has reported that plot details are currently under wraps, but Peter Safran will act as an executive producer and James Wan’s company Atomic Monster will produce the series.

So far, The Conjuring universe has been made up of four main-line films, as well as a number of spin-off films in the Annabelle and The Nun series. Loosely related films also include 2016's Wolves at the Door and 2o19's The Curse of La Llorona.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is expected to be the last instalment to feature Ed and Lorraine Warren, sees them investigating a real-life case concerning the Smurl family, who believed that their Pennsylvania home was haunted by a demon for about 15 years from the mid-70s to the late '80s.

James Wan explained why he wanted this case to be the final cinematic assignment for Ed and Lorraine, telling Radio Times that he had initially been inspired to make the first Conjuring movie by another film about the Smurl haunting.

"There was a TV movie in the early '90s called The Haunted, starring Sally Kirkland, that I just love," he said. "I love Sally in that movie. I love everyone in that movie. And it was the movie that introduced me to Ed and Lorraine Warren for the first time – so for me personally [it] kind of came full circle, right?

"I wanted to finish the franchise, finish this movie, finish the series with the movie that inspired me in the first place."

The Conjuring: Last Rites is in UK cinemas now.

