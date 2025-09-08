The case in question is once again based on an incident that the real Warren couple investigated, with franchise creator James Wan recently explaining in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he chose the Smurl haunting as the basis for the film for a very particular reason.

"There was a TV movie in the early '90s called The Haunted, starring Sally Kirkland, that I just love," he explained. "I love Sally in that movie. I love everyone in that movie.

"And it was the movie that introduced me to Ed and Lorraine Warren for the first time – so for me personally [it] kind of came full circle, right?"

Given the immense popularity of the series, it's very possible you might be wondering exactly where you can watch the film – including details on its streaming debut. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites.

How to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites – is it streaming?

No, The Conjuring: Last Rites is not currently streaming, and so for the time being there's only one way to watch it – by taking a trip to the cinema.

It was released for an exclusive theatrical run on Friday 5th September 2025 and is playing in nearly every major cinema in the country, so there should be no shortage of options for you. Simply check your local cinema times and see which screening suits you best.

When will The Conjuring: Last Rites come to streaming?

With the film having only recently been released in cinemas, fans shouldn't expect an imminent streaming release – especially given the hugely successful box office opening – but you might nonetheless be wondering when it will eventually arrive on streaming platforms.

First up, the film will arrive on premium video on demand platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Sky Store, for rental and purchase.

We don't have an exact date for this just yet, but typically Warners Bros leaves somewhere between 30 and 45 days from cinema release to digital release and so we'd probably be looking at somewhere around the middle of October – which happens to line up very nicely with Halloween season.

We'll update this if we hear anything more concrete.

The Conjuring: Last Rites WB

As for when the film might arrive on a subscription streaming service, it's more difficult to say. As with all Warner Bros films, streaming rights across the Atlantic will go to HBO Max, but of course that service still doesn't exist in the UK.

It's possible it could find its way onto NOW/Sky Cinema, but the most recent entries in the franchise, including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, are not currently available on those platforms – so we can't state that with any confidence. We'll update the page if we hear anything official.

Will The Conjuring: Last Rites be released on Netflix?

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you may well have noticed that the first two entries in the main saga – 2013's The Conjuring and 2016's The Conjuring 2 – are currently streaming on Netflix, so you might wonder if the same will eventually be true of Last Rites.

As far as we're aware, there are no current plans for this to be the case, but we'll keep you updated if we hear anything to the contrary.

The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer

If you've not yet decided whether to take a trip to the cinema or to wait until you can watch it at home, the below trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites might give you a better idea of what to expect.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in UK cinemas on Friday 5th September 2025.

