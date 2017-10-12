For now, the cast are in Northern Ireland for read-throughs, but filming is expected to begin in mid-October.

We could still be waiting a while for the last series though, as Iain Glen recently shed some light on why production is rumoured to be 10 months of filming – twice as long as usual. The actor – who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO series – explained that the number of main characters occupying the same space now means they can’t get away with shooting multiple scenes at the same time.

It's going to be a long winter.