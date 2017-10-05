According to him, the read-through is set for October 9th, and while he currently has no idea what season eight holds, he “would just be happy to be alive and in what I imagine is going to be a massive battle [in which] I then survive or die nobly.” Ooh-er.

And Glen also shed some light on why production for this series of Game of Thrones is potentially taking so much longer than those before (rumoured to be 10 months of filming, twice as long as usual), explaining that the number of main characters occupying the same space now means they can’t get away with shooting multiple scenes at the same time.

“We’re all starting to occupy the same territory, we’re all starting to be in the same storylines and so they can’t [have two filming units] anymore,” he said.

“I think this last season will take much longer to shoot because they can only use one unit because we’re all in the same sort of scenes.”

In other words, even though production is beginning again we could be waiting a long, long while before we actually see the fruits of their labours. Our own Long Night is just beginning.

