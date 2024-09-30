However, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Brändström said: "I can't say much about season 3, but I think there'll be good news soon."

If we do get a season 3 of the show, it opens up so much more of Tolkien's world to be explored on screen. After all, the series, has already introduced us to the beloved Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), a character cut from Peter Jackson's movies, explored the humanity of the Orcs, led by Adar (Sam Hazeldine) and given us rich world-building and relationships galore.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

Asked what they would love to see depicted on-screen in future seasons of the show, Brändström and director of photography Alex Disenhof had one big moment in mind.

More like this

"Although it would be a total pain to shoot because it's underwater, the Fall of Numenor," Disenhof said, with Brändström adding: "The Fall of Numenor and the big tsunami!"

Disenhof added: "I think it would be pretty cool although I know what that would entail underwater..."

"That would be fun! Anything that’s visual because what I like about this show is that it’s very cinematic and it’s rare to have that much scope, so it makes it very exciting," Brändström pointed out.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have been tight-lipped on a potential season 3, recently telling The Hollywood Reporter: "All we can say is, we’re working on it. We’re cooking. Let us cook!"

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com about the overall plan for the show, McKay said: "What's great about this era of Middle-earth's history is that there are these incredible tentpole events. They're laid out in the appendices in the books. Elrond talks about a lot of it at the Council of Elrond in the books.

"And we fashioned the show so that each season, moving forward from here, each series would, you know, be built around a couple of these major tentpole moments. This season, we're doing the forging of the Rings, we're doing Sauron and Celebrimbor, the deception of the Elven smiths and the Battle of Eregion - and you have to stay tuned to see what we do next time."

The Rings of Power is airing on Prime Video now – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.