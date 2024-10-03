But perhaps the biggest loss of all? The fallen Elf and father of the Uruk, Adar, played by Joseph Mawle in season 1 and seamlessly picked up for season 2 by Sam Hazeldine. It's been a long road to loving Adar, but he ended season 2 as perhaps the best original character The Rings of Power will ever have.

For the uninitiated – Adar was one of the very first Elves to be corrupted by Morgoth, Sauron's predecessor. While he was initially won over by Sauron (Charlie Vickers), after seeing how his Orcs were being treated, he turned against him – even killing him (although, of course he would come back).

Season 1 saw Adar attempt to find a home for the Orcs, while season 2 has seen him continue to hunt Sauron, even considering an alliance with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).

Sam Hazeldine as Adar in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

It's certainly not easy bringing original characters into a world as rich as Tolkien's Middle-earth, as proven by some of the others we've seen over the past two seasons, many of whom have simply turned out quite boring and lack the depth that Tolkien's characters easily bring to the forefront (sorry Arondir, I'm looking at you).

But, from the very beginning, Adar was different. Throughout the series, he's had an air of mystery about him, with audiences unsure whether to class him as a villain or a hero. In the end, he was both, but it hasn't been hard to love the father of the Uruk and root for him (yes, despite him killing a fair few people along the way).

Adar's death may very well have been inevitable. In recent episodes, we've seen hints of the Orcs turning against him. Plus, if more seasons of the show are confirmed (which seems pretty likely at this point), it could be argued that he doesn't have a clear place if the showrunners want to keep to a faithful adaptation of events to come.

Oh, and as far as deaths go? It was a pretty good one.

Sam Hazeldine as Adar in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

But that doesn't negate the fact that Adar could have had a lot more to give. Not only did he become one of the most interesting characters in the entire show, but he made others more interesting, too.

The dynamic between Galadriel and Sauron was only strengthened by the unpredictable fallen Elf who could, at any given moment, either embrace the forces of good or rain fire on Middle-earth for what has happened to his children.

For one, Adar served a crucial purpose as an original character – much more than just firing off a few arrows (again, sorry Arondir). As the champion of the Uruk (also known as the Orcs), he humanised them, quickly proving that they're not just creatures of evil.

With Adar around, the Orcs showed depths that we may never have seen from Tolkien's creatures otherwise – love, loyalty, doubt and, ultimately, betrayal.

In season 2, Adar became all the more interesting. While Galadriel spent too long despising Adar, he was always one step ahead of her, attempting to persuade her into an alliance so the pair of them could take down Sauron.

Not only did his plan show his character's complexities (his willingness to ally with someone who has only ever despised him and his children), it made Galadriel all the more interesting too, forcing her to confront her own morality.

"I have slain more of your children than any Elf alive," she admitted, before he said: "I forgive you," handing back her ring and promising to take down Sauron with her.

But, of course, it wasn't to be. In a heartbreaking moment, the Orcs turn their backs on Adar and, on Sauron's orders, brutally murder him in a scene paralleling Sauron's own death in season 2 episode 1.

In a final moment, Adar seemingly accepts his fate without anger, with his final words ("My children") speaking volumes about who he was until the end.

In a show that has been criticised for spending too much time on its weaker storylines, Adar was gold, in no small part thanks to actors Joseph Mawle and Sam Hazeldine, who gave the character a glorious subtlety.

It's no small thing for a character to survive a recast so well, but for Adar it was seamless, both due to him being such a strong character, and thanks to Mawle and Hazeldine's talents. During every scene he appeared in, it was impossible not to zone in on Adar and be desperate to know more about what he was thinking.

Season 2 has been an incredible improvement on season 1, and here's hoping that a potential season 3 follows suit and ups the ante even more.

But it's going to be a lot trickier without the Father of the Uruk glowering down at us.

The Rings of Power season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video now

