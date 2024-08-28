They will, this season, be taking on Sauron, who fully revealed himself at the end of season 1. While Galadriel cast him out, he is now overseeing the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his will.

When speaking with Radio Times magazine, Clark said of Galadriel's mindset at the start of season 2: "So, the worst has happened, and unfortunately she’s massively culpable in that. So her sense of self has completely shattered, and she’s been betrayed terribly. But also this huge evil, [Sauron], has risen. She can’t really stop and take any time for herself.

"So she kind of feels like a wounded animal, having to keep running. She’s really just put through the wringer. You can watch me suffer, again!"

We also know that this season will feature the Siege of Eregion, a battle which co-showrunner Patrick McKay said is in the running to be one of "the most ambitious battles in TV, period".

McKay said of devising the battle: "In some ways, you’re planning a real war with the logistics required. In a sense, the Siege of Eregion is not just one battle, it is six or seven.

"You have a horse charge, a hand-to-hand fight in the mud, then it’s a troll fight, and then there’s street fighting like in Stalingrad.

"Each of those phases requires an enormous amount of preparation and logistics and safety concerns to get the most thrilling things possible on TV."

The first three episodes of season 2 are being released together, but at what time can fans get stuck in and binge their way through them?

Read on for full details of when new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released, depending on what territory you're in.

What time do new episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 come out?

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

New episodes of The Rings of Power will be released at midnight Pacific Time, meaning fans in the UK can expect them to be released at 8am BST. Here is when you can expect each new episode of The Rings of Power to become available:

UK Time - 8am

Pacific Time - 12am

Eastern Time - 3am

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

