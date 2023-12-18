The author has been closely involved in this retelling – which is separate from the disappointing efforts of 2010 and 2013 – with one of his key demands being age appropriate casting to suit the story's coming-of-age elements.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri take the three main roles of Percy, Annabeth and Grover, with Riordan hoping they'll be able to portray the characters for years to come.

Filming on this first season took place between June 2022 and February 2023 – read on for details on the location of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians set and the high-tech strategies used during filming.

Where was Percy Jackson and the Olympians filmed?

Charlie Bushnell plays Luke Castellan in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia; one of the largest cities in Canada.

The production utilised some real-life locations in the area, including Westminster Pier Park in the city of New Westminster, which was used by the shoot for a few days in August 2022 (via X).

However, not every location seen in Percy Jackson will be possible to visit, as some have been created virtually using Industrial Light & Magic's StageCraft technology.

An evolution of the traditional "green screen", this technique uses enormous, ultra-high definition screens to immerse performers in a chosen environment during filming.

Therefore, much of the filming for Percy Jackson will have simply taken place at Industrial Light & Magic's Vancouver studio. Other StageCraft 'volumes' have been set up in California and London, but these were not used on this project.

The video below, produced by ILM and featuring Ewan McGregor and Ming-Na Wen among others, gives an insight into what the StageCraft experience is like. Watch now:

The virtual sets have previously brought life to The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as blockbuster films including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Although hailed as revolutionary when it was unveiled in 2019, alongside the first season of The Mandalorian, the technology's overuse in subsequent productions has been criticised in recent years.

Therefore, it is hoped that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will find a healthy balance between its real-world locations – such as Westminster Pier Park – and its StageCraft-realised scenes.

"The story of Percy Jackson has such an epic scope," creator Riordan told The Hollywood Reporter. "I am over the moon that we have forged such a great relationship [with ILM] to give this show such a cutting-edge look and feel."

