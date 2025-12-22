The world of Critical Role has triumphantly expanded with The Mighty Nein, which reimagines the second campaign by the famous Dungeons & Dragons group.

The animated series comes in the style of The Legend of Vox Machina, an earlier series which has proven to be a breakout hit on Prime Video, with this story following different characters decades later.

Vox Machina is now building up to its fourth season, so it's no surprise that fans are wondering whether The Mighty Nein could also run across multiple years to tell an epic fantasy story.

If you're intrigued about what the future holds for the latest Critical Role and Prime Video collaboration, read on for everything we know so far about The Mighty Nein season 2.

Will there be The Mighty Nein season 2?

The Mighty Nein Amazon MGM Studios

Although Prime Video is yet to formally acknowledge it, it does appear that The Mighty Nein has been renewed for season 2 in advance of the first chapter's premiere.

Speaking at IGN Live in June 2025, voice actor Travis Willingham said of the series: "It's a fresh approach. It's new. There's going to be some changes, [so] prepare yourself! But it's going to be wonderful."

He continued: "We have recorded the entire first and second season, it's absolutely gorgeous! And we're going to be hitting all of the moments that you, as fans, and we, as players, would want to see in those shows."

If the production team has gone to the trouble of recording the entirety of the second season, something would have to go drastically wrong for Prime Video to abandon the project midway through – we don't foresee that happening.

It's possible that the streamer is holding back an announcement promo until after the season 1 finale has dropped.

When could a potential Mighty Nein season 2 be released?

The Mighty Nein season 2 does not yet have a release date on Prime Video, but we'd expect new episodes to premiere approximately 18 months after the first.

Fellow Critical Role show The Legend of Vox Machina had a mere 12 months between its first and second seasons, but that hiatus ballooned to 20 months in the long wait for a third chapter – which may have been partly due to the WGA strikes of 2023.

Given that production is already underway on The Mighty Nein season 2, we'd expect it to be on the shorter end of the spectrum, but animation can take longer than you might think to produce (as Invincible has demonstrated).

All things considered, we're expecting The Mighty Nein sometime around spring 2027, but that's just speculation for the time being.

Who could return for a potential Mighty Nein season 2?

(L-R) Marisha Ray, Anika Noni Rose, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Travis Willingham attend The Mighty Nein season 1 Anna Webber / Getty Images for Prime Video

The Mighty Nein season 2 will see the Critical Role regulars return for more fantastical misadventures, with a couple of celebrity cameos surely on the cards too.

The first season gained some extra star power courtesy of Lucy Liu (Red One) and Mark Strong (The Penguin), while The Legend of Vox Machina has hosted the likes of David Tennant, Henry Winkler and Stephanie Beatriz in guest roles.

Here's a reminder of the key players in The Mighty Nein season 2:

Laura Bailey as Jester Lavorre

Taliesin Jaffe as Mollymauk 'Molly' Tealeaf

Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin

Matthew Mercer as Essek Thelyss

Liam O'Brien as Caleb Widogast

Marisha Ray as Beauregard "Beau" Lionett

Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave

Travis Willingham as Fjord Stone

Is there a trailer for a potential Mighty Nein season 2?

Alas, there's no footage yet – but we'll update this page when that changes.

The Mighty Nein is available to stream on Prime Video.

