The film also stars the iconic Lucy Liu as Zoe, head of the mythological protection agency MORA, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Witch, and Cheaper by the Dozen favourite Bonnie Hunt as Mrs Claus.

While some may have already seen the film, Red One is set to reach a much wider audience when it finally arrives on streaming.

Here is everything you need to know about the release of Red One.

How to watch Red One in the UK

Red One was released in UK cinemas on 8th November 2024, and is currently available to watch in some cinemas theatrically.

However, the film will soon be available on digital release at home, and will come to one streamer shortly.

When is Red One available to stream in the UK?

Red One will soon be available to stream in the UK on Prime Video from Thursday 12th December 2024 at 8am GMT.

This will not require any additional cost if you are already subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Red One. Amazon MGM Studios

The film has so far failed to set the box office alight and has garnered negative reviews from critics, but perhaps streaming will prove a more suitable home for the festive movie.

Red One currently holds a 'rotten' 31 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics' consensus reading: "Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure."

