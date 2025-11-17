Critters can once again delve into the world of Exandria with the long-awaited adaptation of the nerdy-ass voice actors’ most viewed – and undoubtedly most beloved – live-action tabletop role-playing campaign, The Mighty Nein.

The animated version of their second live-streamed games has long been on the wishlist of fans following the release of The Legend of Vox Machina, and it’s certainly been quite the wait since the show’s announcement back in January 2023.

Spanning over 550 hours and six major story arcs across three and a half years, there’s plenty of source material for the Critical Role gang and Titmouse, Inc to sink their (mimic) teeth into, with at least two seasons on the way.

The team has evidently taken on board viewer feedback about TLOVM’s rushed pacing, with the first season of The Mighty Nein starting from a session-zero perspective – laying the groundwork for this brand-new collection of complex characters.

Set around 20 years after the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein unfolds on the continent of Wildemount, on the brink of war. Political tensions are at breaking point between the two powerful nations of the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty.

Tim McGraw as Vandran in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Drawn together by a tragic event – and seemingly by circumstance – the “motley group of assholes" find themselves at the centre of a major play for power, as a powerful arcane relic known as The Beacon falls into dangerous hands. The group of fugitives and outcasts attempt to band together to expose the false flag that’s been set in motion, and in turn, help save the realm from all-out war.

The adventuring party has seriously levelled up with a treasure trove of arcane magic – there are brand new spells, new powers and new feats this time round. Unlike their more stereotypical predecessors, this band of misfits consists of a more intriguing collection of classes and species.

There’s the utterly chaotic Tiefling cleric Jester (Laura Bailey) and her travelling companion Fjord Stone (Travis Willingham), an orphaned half-orc warlock and sailor who’s exhibiting strange powers from an acquired arcane sword. Nott the Brave (Sam Riegel), an alcoholic goblin rogue with certain pick-pocketing tendencies, soon partners up with the dishevelled and deeply depressed wizard Caleb Widogast (Liam O'Brien), who’s currently wanted for murder.

Auli'i Cravalho as Toya in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

The pair bump into Beauregard "Beau" Lionett (Marisha Ray), an abrasive monk from the Cobalt Soul who’s investigating potential corruption in her order. The group converge at the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities, where Mollymauk "Molly" Tealeaf (Taliesin Jaffe), a tiefling blood hunter and tarot card reader, currently resides.

The show also lays the foundations for Yasha Nydoorin (Ashley Johnson), an Aasimar barbarian and famed mercenary from the wastes of Xhorhas.

Straight from the get-go, it’s clear that The Mighty Nein is a different beast to the high fantasy of its predecessor. This is an undoubtedly bigger and darker world, with a greater focus on the complex political machinations and moral ambiguities at play throughout the various warring factions. The story itself feels more developed, with higher stakes and an exploration of mature themes, delving into the follies and corruption of power.

And the longer episodes – coming in at around the 45-minute mark – are a marked improvement, giving more room to establish and explore the characters while setting the stage for the intricate setting. Packed with court intrigue, political plays, clandestine organisations and plenty of twists and turns, the overarching narrative is also a more gripping outing.

Despite the more ambitious setup and mature tone, the CR gang have retained the incredibly character-driven storytelling, with the endearing pairings and party dynamic front and centre. There’s also a greater focus on backstory – particularly Liam O'Brien's scruffy wizard Caleb, and Travis Willingham's orc warlock, Fjord.

Adapting a second D&D campaign brings with it more complex and refined character builds, and the MN are certainly a fascinating bunch. They’re more morally grey than Vox Machina, but also far more compelling and nuanced, especially as the VM party intentionally leaned into more straightforward fantasy tropes.

There’s also plenty more inner demons and buried pasts to unearth – with some tantalising teases at what’s to come – and while Liam’s characters can occasionally veer into overly emotional territory, overall there’s a stronger balance struck across the band of misfits.

Rest assured, the adult humour is still in abundance too, with some genuinely hilarious moments – primarily courtesy of fan favourite Jester. Laura Bailey is a genuine standout, and there’s some brilliant moments throughout the party members as they capture the amusing chaos of failed roll attempts (“Oh f**k you, water!).

And yes, there are a lot of changes from the original campaign, with certain events and key players from arc three onwards – namely Essek Thelyss and Trent Ikithon, the Luxon beacons, the Volstrucker and the Cerberus Assembly – introduced much earlier. But this makes for a much more rounded story and a stronger jumping-on point.

There’s also something here for both new and diehard fans, with the inclusion of events that Critters didn’t get to see in the original campaign, along with an impressive roster of guest actors, including Mark Strong, Ming Na Wen, Nathan Fillion and Jonathan Frakes.

The animation from Titmouse, Inc once again brilliantly brings this more magical outing to life, featuring vibrant, distinctive character designs and richly detailed environments – particularly the stunning Lucid Bastion of the Kryn Dynasty. The studio excels at translating D&D’s intricate magic systems to screen, impressively depicting the array of incantations and components that make each spell feel tactile and real.

Two gorgeously animated dungeon crawls – both taking the form of heists – also stand out, alongside fun and immersive locations such as the Lavish Chateau (complete with its own musical sequence), a travelling circus, a certain beloved shopkeeper’s establishment, and the prestigious Soltryce Academy. Eagle-eyed fans are once again rewarded with a treasure trove of Easter eggs to spot – “318008” being a particular favourite!

The biggest drawback of this first outing is simply that you don’t want it to end. As the credits roll on the final episode, it’s hard not to feel a pang of disappointment that the CR gang chose to wrap things up just as the characters and storylines start to meaningfully converge. It’s a conclusion that feels a little premature.

Still, it’s an excellent slice of magical mayhem that lays the groundwork for a more expansive outing and deeper character development – with some very exciting teases for what’s in store…

The Mighty Nein will begin on Prime Video on 19th November.

