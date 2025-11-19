Critters can finally dive back into the expansive world of Exandria – albeit on the new continent of Wildemount – with the next animated adventure from the Critical Role gang, adapting the beloved second campaign, The Mighty Nein.

With a new adventure comes a whole new raft of characters, factions and missions. The Mighty Nein is quite the different beast to The Legend of Vox Machina, with a war looming large on the continent and a greater focus on arcane magic and relics.

The main voice cast are all back, along with a whole host of big-name guest stars, including Disney icons Ming-Na Wen and Auli'i Cravalho, Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes, Dune: Prophecy star Mark Strong and a newer guest star at the Critical Role table, voice actor Robbie Daymond.

But who are the new roster of characters who make up this ragtag band of misfits and fugitives?

Who's in the cast of The Mighty Nein?

Below is the main line-up for The Mighty Nein – the second animated series from the cast of Critical Role – which is now available to stream on Prime Video. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Laura Bailey as Jester Lavorre

Taliesin Jaffe as Mollymauk Tealeaf

Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin

Matthew Mercer as Essek Thelyss

Liam O'Brien as Caleb Widogast

Marisha Ray as Beauregard Lionett

Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave

Travis Willingham as Fjord Stone

Laura Bailey plays Jester Lavorre

Laura Bailey as Jester Lavorre in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Jester Lavorre?

Fan favourite character Jester is a tiefling (with water genasi ancestry) cleric of the Traveler and a member of The Mighty Nein. Born and raised in the Lavish Chateau, she is delightfully chaotic, but her penchant for pranks soon gets her into trouble with a powerful politician

Fearing for her daughter’s safety, Jester’s mother – the Ruby of the Sea – hires Fjord (Willingham) to help her escape from the city guards and travel to the Pillow Trove in Zadash. However, that’s trickier than it sounds, as she’s a blue tiefling with bright blue hair and wields a giant pink spiritual weapon – a lollipop! She also talks to her invisible best friend, the god known as the Traveler.

The show’s vibrant visuals (Jester’s included) is an element which Critical Role star and CEO Travis Willingham believes will particularly resonate with viewers: “Visually, this group is striking. A blue tiefling, green goblins, orcs, humans in stark black-and-white. And unlike Vox [Machina], this group is heavy on magic – Jester’s divine chaos, Fjord’s eldritch sword, Caleb’s fire, Molly’s blood magic.”

Taliesin Jaffe plays Mollymauk Tealeaf

Taliesin Jaffe as Mollymauk Tealeaf in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Mollymauk Tealeaf?

Mollymauk is a lavender tiefling blood hunter with red eyes and lavishly adorned curled horns. He’s a flamboyant tarot reader for the carnival – The Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities – until an unexpected incident with a dangerous new act causes a catastrophic event.

Described as having an “endearing wit” which is a “stark contrast to his mysterious ability to manipulate blood to his will”, all is not as it seems with Molly, especially as he begins to experience strange, fragmented memories.

Molly’s magic – and the series’ larger focus on arcane magic – is certainly intriguing. Willingham teases that it’s “central and personal”, hinting that Molly’s blood magic “opens a new domain”.

Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin

Yasha in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Yasha Nydoorin?

Yasha is a barbarian woman from the wastes of Xhorhas in the Kryn Dynasty. She’s known by many titles, most notably “The Orphan Maker”, a harrowing moniker earned through her roving mercenary work.

Ashley Johnson fans may need to temper their excitement, though, as the character doesn’t appear in many of the Mighty Nein's early adventures. This reflects Johnson’s absence from the second campaign while filming the television series Blindspot.

Executive producer and star Sam Riegel explains: “She appears at the edges at first – the pilot and a few later episodes. She doesn’t meet the main group until later. For fans, it might feel strange, but it’s intentional.”

Matthew Mercer as Essek Thelyss

Who is Essek Thelyss?

Essek is a Kryn elf and an elite spy for the Dynasty - a powerful nation in Wildemount who are integral to the larger political machinations of the campaign. The elf, voiced by Dungeon Master Matt Mercer, will stop at nothing to protect those he loves.

The Kryn Dynasty stands on the brink of war with the Dwendalian Empire - most notably over a missing arcane beacon - and the Mighty Nein might just have inadvertently found themselves caught in the middle of it!

Liam O'Brien as Caleb Widogast

Liam O'Brien as Caleb Widogast in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Caleb Widogast?

Caleb is a human wizard and a member of The Mighty Nein who first forges an unlikely ally with his partner-in-crime, the goblin known as Nott the Brave (Riegal). The pair initially run into Beauregard during their travels to the The Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities, before begrudgingly becoming allies.

A somewhat dishevelled wizard with a penchant for fire magic – and, being a Liam O’Brien character, a tragic past – Caleb is haunted by guilt and on the run from his former life.

On creating the character, Riegel teased: “Liam built Caleb as someone who had committed something unforgivable and struggled with self-forgiveness.”

Marisha Ray as Beauregard Lionett

Beau, Fjord, Jester, Molly, Caleb and Nott the Brave in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Beauregard Lionett?

Beauregard, or Beau, is a human monk of the Cobalt Soul and a (somewhat unwilling!) member of The Mighty Nein. Described as “part MMA fighter and part kickass detective”, she’s been tasked with a secret mission to root out corruption within her order following a suspicious explosion.

Her first encounter with some of the Mighty Nein didn’t go to plan, as partners-in-crime Caleb and Nott inadvertently set her horse free while she was travelling to meet an informant.

Marisha’s character in the second campaign couldn’t be more different from her first, with Willingham noting: “The real grounding comes in the pairings... Those relationships are where they find belonging. Beau’s just out there being Beau!”

Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave

Nott in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Nott the Brave?

Nott is a rogue goblin whose pickpocketing tendencies often land her - and her new friend Caleb - in trouble. Armed with a crossbow, alcohol, and a mysterious porcelain mask, the goblin is another character running from a painful past.

Riegel reflected on creating the character: “I wanted Nott to struggle with alcohol abuse and also reflect the trans experience.”

“Whenever we start a new campaign, we’re given themes about what the campaign might entail and a location” he continued, “then we develop characters on our own. Some of us paired up – Liam and I worked on Nott and Caleb together.”

Travis Willingham as Fjord Stone

Fjord in The Mighty Nein. Prime Video

Who is Fjord Stone?

Fjord is a half-orc warlock/paladin and a member of the Mighty Nein. Tasked with protecting Jester as they travel to Zadash, he wields a mysterious glowing sword which grants him strange powers – following the explosion of the ship he once worked aboard, the Tide's Breath.

Willingham recalls: “I remember being on a long flight from Australia and creating Fjord in 16 hours – pirate ships, water, eldritch energy. The Southern accent came later, thanks to a Scooby-Doo session I’d done.”

Riegel quipped: “Travis made his character really hot.” To which Willingham laughed: "That’s my flaw.”

The Mighty Nein premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday 19th November 2025.

