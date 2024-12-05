Gastiss explained: "E Nesbit’s Man-Size in Marble was the first ghost story I ever read, and it left a profound impression on me. I even referenced it in an episode of Doctor Who which I wrote for Peter Capaldi! I’ve wanted to adapt it before but the cost of constructing the marble tomb effigies was always slightly beyond us.

"Happily, this year we got a little cash injection which made it possible. Also, because last year’s story by Arthur Conan Doyle was entirely and deliberately male, I wanted a stark contrast. Nesbit was an incredible woman and a fascinating writer. The adaptation is called Woman of Stone as I’ve tried to draw out what I think are the themes of the story."

Doctor Who: Empress of Mars. BBC

Gatiss wrote three episodes of Doctor Who during Capaldi's tenure – Robot of Sherwood, Sleep No More and Empress of Mars – the latter of which features an Ice Queen tomb, similar to the tombs in Man-Size in Marble, which stands up and walks.

Woman of Stone stars The Sixth Commandment's Éanna Hardwicke, The Thursday Murder Club's Celia Imrie, Black Mirror's Monica Dolan, Taskmaster's Mawaan Rizwan and Call the Midwife's Phoebe Horn.

The synopsis for Woman of Stone says: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year… and walk.

"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."

Mark Gatiss's Ghost Story Woman of Stone airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on BBC Two and iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10:15pm.

