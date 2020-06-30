The image was captioned, "Hello from the @LUCIFERwriters room! We’re back... and clearly still dorks. Here we are pretending to be frozen. Because that generates good story."

Fans reacted in delight, posting comments praising the "great" writing on the series: "So much talent and brains in one screen!" one fan wrote. "Can’t wait to be floored again from the greatness that your collaborative minds serve."

The tweet follows on from the news that series headliner Tom Ellis had agreed to renew his contract and reprise his role as - literally - the devil incarnate.

The actor, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, was initially involved in lengthy negotiations with Netflix, but Deadline previously reported that he is now signed up to reprise his role.

Lucifer (Netflix) Netflix

Modrovich previously took to Twitter to laugh off rumours that Ellis would be replaced by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in the show’s sixth series.

Netflix picked up Lucifer in June 2018 following a fan campaign, #SaveLucifer, after Fox decided to cancel the show prior to season four.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Modrovich said the campaign played a significant part in Netflix's decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Season five part one is released on Netflix Friday 21st August 2020, with the season split into two.

The date won't be a surprise to Lucifer fans. Earlier in June, fans spotted a (hastily deleted) release date on Lucifer's Netflix title page, which read: "Season 5 Part 1 Coming August 21."

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.