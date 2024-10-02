Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ray (Keyleth) said: "They've always been the Jim and Pam of Vox Machina, haven't they?

"They're still discovering a lot about themselves, both individually and as people, and we'll see if they can get out of their own way. I think that's ultimately their biggest issue."

Keyleth (voiced by Marisha Ray) in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Prime Video

O'Brien (Vax) added: "The battle ahead is demanding a lot of them so it's them navigating through Hell, literally, to find each other."

However, the road to their potential great romance is looking anything but smooth, as O'Brien has also promised heartbreak ahead for fans, confirming there are "great losses" in store.

He told RadioTimes.com: "Dealing with Umbrasyl in the end of season 2 was barely possible and there is going to be great cost for every step they take through this chapter of the story in season 3.

Vax (voiced by Liam O'Brien) in The Legend of Vox Machina. Prime Video

"We are going to break your hearts, we came in looking to break your hearts, so get your hearts ready to be broken."

When elaborating on Vax's arc, he added: "In the beginning [of season 3], it's like he stepped on a landmine and is just instantly panicked, so I think that his relationship with the Matron and his role with her continues to evolve episode by episode and with each passing season."

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be released on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

