This will sadly be the last time that Lance Reddick appears in the series as Thordak, after the actor passed away last year. There is set to be a tribute to him this season.

But just who are the main cast of the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina, including with exclusive quotes from the stars themselves about their characters journeys in season 3.

More like this

Who's in the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina?

Below is the main line-up for The Legend of Vox Machina, which is now available to stream on Prime Video. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Laura Bailey as Vex'ahlia 'Vex' Vessar

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival 'Percy' Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

Matthew Mercer as Trinket

Liam O'Brien as Vax'ildan 'Vax' Vessar

Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

Laura Bailey plays Vex'ahlia 'Vex' Vessar

Laura Bailey and Vex'ahlia 'Vex' Vessar. Prime Video/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Who is Vex'ahlia 'Vex' Vessar? Vex is a half-elf ranger and a member of Vox Machina, who was taken away from her home when she was younger along with her twin brother Vax. They left and forged their own path, along with a bear they rescued as a cub, Trinket.

When asked whether we'd see more of Vex and Vax's past and why they were sent away, Bailey told RadioTimes.com: "There are moments.

"This whole season has us overcoming trauma through grief and acceptance, and I think it's a beautiful thing for Vex to realise that maybe she doesn't need her father as much as she always thought she did, and being able to speak to him as an equal is more important. So yeah, we do get to see a little bit more of that without going into too many spoilers."

Where have I seen Laura Bailey before? Bailey is a voice actor known for her work on films such as Only Yesterday, series including Avengers Assemble and DuckTales, and video games including The Last of Us Part II.

Taliesin Jaffe plays Percival 'Percy' Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III

Taliesin Jaffe and Percival 'Percy' Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III. Prime Video/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Who is Percival 'Percy' Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III? Percy is a human gunslinger and a member of Vox Machina. His family were once the rulers of Whitestone, but were killed in a coup.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com, Jaffe said: "I feel like the opening title shot of Percy is an awful lot about moving moving forward. It's what his mission is at this point, is to start healing and start becoming the person he was supposed to be if all of these terrible things had never happened.

"And talking about grief and letting go of that is... grief of both what happened to him, who he lost, and even losing himself is honestly his byline for the entire campaign. A lot of this is him just trying to become a steward of the city, better to his friends, better to himself, and better to the people that he loves and cares about."

Where have I seen Taliesin Jaffe before? Jaffe is a voice actor known for his work with Critical Role, as well as for his work in video games, in which he has voiced DC's The Flash multiple times.

Ashley Johnson and Pike Trickfoot. Prime Video/Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Who is Piek Trickfoot? Pike is a gnome cleric of the Everlight and a member of Vox Machina, who initially struggled to reconcile her faith with her love of violence.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Johnson said: "I really, really am so excited for Pike's journey this year. A lot of it because I was not there present at the table for, because I was working in New York, so to be able to tell this part of Pike's story... it's a big part of who she is, of her faith in the Everlight and so much of that.

"And finding faith in herself and how she can be there for the rest of her group and her found family, and also the journey of finding the Vestige and where we go with that."

Where have I seen Ashley Johnson before? Johnson has had roles in films including What Women Want and The Avengers, as well as series such as Recess and The Killing. She voiced Ellie in The Last of Us games, and had a brief role in the TV show.

Matthew Mercer plays Trinket

Matthew Mercer and Trinket. Prime Video/Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Who is Trinket? Trinket is a bear who was found as a cub by Vex and Vax, and who is Vex's pet.

Where have I seen Matthew Mercer before? Mercer is a voice actor known for his role dubbing for the Resident Evil Japanese film series, as well as for voicing characters in many video games and TV shows.

Liam O'Brien plays Vax'ildan 'Vax' Vessar

Liam O'Brien and Vax'ildan 'Vax' Vessar. Prime Video/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Who is Vax'ildan 'Vax' Vessar? Vax is a half-elf rogue and the twin brother of Vex.

Speaking about Vax's arc in season 3, and his role as the Matron of Ravens, O'Brien told RadioTimes.com: "In the beginning, it's like he stepped on a landmine and is just instantly panicked.

"So I think that his relationship with the matron and his role with her continues to evolve episode by episode and with each passing season. So yeah, he definitely is starting in a different place than when he first fell into it, and by the end of it, he'll be in a new place."

Where have I seen Liam O'Brien before? O'Brien is a voice actor who has had roles in many animated shows, including Star Wars: Rebels and The Bad Batch, as well as video games and films such as the Disney Plus animated Marvel special Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

Marisha Ray plays Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Marisha Ray and Keyleth of the Air Ashari. Prime Video/Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Who is Keyleth of the Air Ashari? Keyleth is a half-elf druid who is undergoing her Aramenté, a quest.

Ray said of Keyleth and Vax's relationship in season 3: "They've always been the Jim and Pam of Vox Machina, haven't they? I think they're still discovering a lot about themselves, both individually and as people, and we'll see if they can get out of their own way. I think that's ultimately kind of their biggest issue."

Where have I seen Marisha Ray before? Ray is a voiceover artist who is known for her work with Critical Role, as well as for appearing in films, TV series and games including Fallout 76: Wastelanders.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sam Riegel plays Scanlan Shorthalt

Sam Riegel and Scanlan Shorthalt. Prime Video/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is Scanlan Shorthalt? Scanlan is a mischievous, raunchy gnome bard and a member of Vox Machina.

Speaking about Scanlan's relationship with his daughter in season 3, Riegel said: "He's going to keep tugging on that thread and pursuing his daughter and trying to make something out of that relationship. He's not really great at relationships - any kind - and this one is one that he's never had any experience with.

"So he'll definitely make some mistakes along the way, but it's not for lack of trying, and we'll get to see... I don't know if it's a resolution of their relationship, but certainly a change in their relationship from the beginning of the season to the end.

"And that's what this show's all about – character arcs, deep emotional wells, it's great. And for a lot of the characters, this season really starts them in one place and takes them to a totally unexpected place by the end of it."

Where have I seen Sam Riegel before? Riegel is a voice actor best known for playing Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and Phoenix Wright in the Ace Attorney games, as well as for starring in Amphibia and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Travis Willingham plays Grog Strongjaw

Travis Willingham and Grog Strongjaw. Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Grog Strongjaw? Grog is a Goliath barbarian and Pike's best friend.

When asked whether we would see more from Grog's past in season 3, Willingham said: "I don't think we're going to go back into Grog's backstory too much into season 3, but that's also why we have so much fun with our comic book series, with Dark Horse.

"Vox Machina: Origins is where we get to delve into where all these characters really came from, and so there's a lot of context and content there, if you're interested in reading up on it a little bit more.

"But I think we're going to start to see the echoes of Grog's choices through season 3, and also how he views his real family versus, I would say, his blood family, right? His father was there, the herd was there, that's what he was born into and what he grew up with.

"But very quickly, he found his real family with Pike, with Wilhand, and that's who taught him how to to be the barbarian that he is, and to have a heart while he does it. So I think you're going to see what family really means to Grog, both in terms of Pike and also his found family with Vox Machina."

Where have I seen Travis Willingham before? Willingham is a voice actor best-known for his roles in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, One Piece and the Street Fighter franchise, as well as for playing Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games and Thor in a number of Marvel games.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will be released on 3rd October 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.