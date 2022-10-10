Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 8 review and reaction
The Driftmark trial becomes a real headache for one attendee. **WARNING: spoilers below**
House of the Dragon made another big time jump in episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, which saw another gruesome death as two noble families fought over the throne of Driftmark.
With Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) grievously wounded in battle, debate exploded over who would take over the stronghold and thus become leader of the Targaryens' naval fleet.
Corlys had previously chosen his grandson Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) as heir to the throne, but his brother, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson), is galled by his obvious illegitimacy.
It all comes to a head (literally) in a catastrophic trial before King Viserys (Paddy Considine), which ends with a shocking intervention from Matt Smith's ever-controversial Prince Daemon.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The latest episode of House of the Dragon also welcomed some familiar faces to the cast, including The Last Kingdom stars Ewan Mitchell and Phia Saban as Aemond and Helaena respectively.
RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig discuss these developments and more in the latest episode of Beyond the Dragon; our companion show to the Game of Thrones prequel.
Check out the latest episode below:
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says "daunting" Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.