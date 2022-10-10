The Radio Times logo
Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 8 review and reaction

The Driftmark trial becomes a real headache for one attendee. **WARNING: spoilers below**

House of the Dragon episode 8
HBO
By
Published: Monday, 10th October 2022 at 4:44 pm
House of the Dragon made another big time jump in episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, which saw another gruesome death as two noble families fought over the throne of Driftmark.

With Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) grievously wounded in battle, debate exploded over who would take over the stronghold and thus become leader of the Targaryens' naval fleet.

Corlys had previously chosen his grandson Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) as heir to the throne, but his brother, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson), is galled by his obvious illegitimacy.

It all comes to a head (literally) in a catastrophic trial before King Viserys (Paddy Considine), which ends with a shocking intervention from Matt Smith's ever-controversial Prince Daemon.

The latest episode of House of the Dragon also welcomed some familiar faces to the cast, including The Last Kingdom stars Ewan Mitchell and Phia Saban as Aemond and Helaena respectively.

RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig discuss these developments and more in the latest episode of Beyond the Dragon; our companion show to the Game of Thrones prequel.

Check out the latest episode below:

