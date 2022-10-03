Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 7 review and reaction

RadioTimes.com 's Drama Editor Abby Robinson is once again unpacking the latest developments in companion show Beyond the Dragon, this time joined by Trends Editor and fellow House of the Dragon super fan Lewis Knight.

The latest episode of House of the Dragon – Driftmark – picks up shortly after the shocking events of last week, as the Targaryen family mourn a great loss while continuing to scheme behind one another's backs.

They have no shortage of topics to discuss as Otto Hightower reclaims his position as Hand of the King, while daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) becomes even more extreme about protecting her children after a gruesome attack.

The characters are also reeling from the shocking suicide of Laena Velaryon, as well as the murders of father-and-son Lyonel and Harwin Strong, whose deaths were orchestrated by their own flesh and blood.

The loss of Laena once again brings Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) back into each other's orbit, but can this problematic pairing result in anything other than calamity?

Watch Beyond the Dragon episode 7 for our thoughts:

