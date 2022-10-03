Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 7 review and reaction
The RadioTimes.com team talk all things Driftmark.
The latest episode of House of the Dragon – Driftmark – picks up shortly after the shocking events of last week, as the Targaryen family mourn a great loss while continuing to scheme behind one another's backs.
RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson is once again unpacking the latest developments in companion show Beyond the Dragon, this time joined by Trends Editor and fellow House of the Dragon super fan Lewis Knight.
They have no shortage of topics to discuss as Otto Hightower reclaims his position as Hand of the King, while daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) becomes even more extreme about protecting her children after a gruesome attack.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The characters are also reeling from the shocking suicide of Laena Velaryon, as well as the murders of father-and-son Lyonel and Harwin Strong, whose deaths were orchestrated by their own flesh and blood.
The loss of Laena once again brings Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) back into each other's orbit, but can this problematic pairing result in anything other than calamity?
Watch Beyond the Dragon episode 7 for our thoughts:
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says "daunting" Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.