Our new after-show recap sees Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig unpack all the biggest developments in HBO's juggernaut Game of Thrones prequel, making reference to lore from George RR Martin's source material.

House of the Dragon episode 2 ends on a huge cliffhanger as a key alliance is shattered and a creepy new foe is introduced, all of which gets discussed on the latest episode of RadioTimes.com 's Beyond the Dragon.

Fans will be keen to know more about an ominous masked figure, who makes quite an entrance in this latest episode when he's seen feeding unfortunate pirates to carnivorous crabs on the beaches of the Stepstones.

Who is this sadistic individual? And why is Corlys Velaryon so keen to see him taken down? Watch Beyond the Dragon episode 2 for the inside scoop ahead of the next instalment in House of the Dragon.

Other topics of discussion on the latest episode of Beyond the Dragon is newly named heir to Iron Throne, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, standing up to her rebellious uncle, Prince Daemon.

As always, the episode ends with Abby and David naming their Head of the House, which is the character who has impressed them most in the latest episode.

House of the Dragon has been a roaring success so far, earning praise from critics for its lavish production values and mesmerising performances, as well as drawing in huge viewership for HBO and Sky Atlantic.

The show debuted so strongly that it was instantly renewed for a second season, so we can now be certain that the story of the Targaryens will continue beyond this initial run.

