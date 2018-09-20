Clarke has now finished filming the eighth and final season of the HBO hit. In June this year, she previously penned an emotional farewell on Instagram, thanking the show “for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing”.

And speaking previously about her Game of Thrones exit, Clarke said her final scene “f***ed me up”. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…” she said.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor also revealed she kept a diary during the Thrones shoot – one she says could be released to fans one day – but that she was still preparing herself to say goodbye to Game of Thrones for good: “This is going to be a Band-Aid that I’m going to rip off.”

Fans have got a while before they have to deal with the end of Thrones and pen their own tattoos, though: the drama will be returning next year.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019