As Thrones fans will know, this is a reference to Ayra’s time with the Faceless Men at the House of Black and White, where the young stark was forced to give up her identity to become a kickass assassin.

Also, note the red ink, which is entirely fitting if you think about Arya’s bloody killings in previous seasons – and perhaps in upcoming final episodes too. After all, Williams recently posted a photo of her trainers covered in blood following her last day on the Thrones set.

Unfortunately, there’s still a long wait until we might find out whose blood that is. Although HBO have said the fantasy show will return in 2019, we don’t know exactly when. However, with Williams and Daenerys actor Emilia Clarke already finished filming, the expectedly brutal and unforgivingly tear-jerker might air in spring next year.

Bring it on!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO, Sky Atlantic and Now TV in 2019