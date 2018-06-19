Emilia Clarke pens emotional farewell to Game of Thrones during final visit to Ireland
"Thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live," said the Mother of Dragons
Fans may have to wait another year to see it but, for Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones series eight has already finished.
Taking to Instagram, the Daenerys Stormborn star said goodbye to the show, “the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade”. She also thanked the HBO fantasy drama “for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing”.
Speaking previously about her Game of Thrones exit, Clarke said her final scene “f***ed me up". "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…” she said.
The star of the recent Solo movie also revealed she kept a diary during the Thrones shoot (one she says could be released to fans one day), but that she was still preparing herself to say goodbye to Game of Thrones for good: “This is going to be a Band-Aid that I’m going to rip off.”
However, Clarke won’t be rushing into her next project now her time with Westeros is finally over: she plans to re-create a journey across Northern California her mother took in 1972.
Here's hoping she kept a dragon around to make her trip a bit quicker...