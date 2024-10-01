Now, we've got a brand new trailer for the upcoming second season, which sees Gideon asking Jessica Raine's Lucy to join him to hunt down and stop a monster.

The trailer shows us multiple different versions of Lucy's existence, and also introduces us Saffron Hocking's new police officer character.

You can watch the trailer for the five-episode second season right here now.

More like this

The official synopsis for season 2 says: "The Devil’s Hour season 2 sees Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster.

"Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life.

"Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives."

Read more:

Speaking at an event called Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers ahead of the trailer being released, Raine said: "Season 2 answers lingering questions from season 1, offering a thrilling experience filled with hidden Easter eggs.

"The audience becomes the detective, piecing together a jigsaw puzzle which you have to keep watching. If you really concentrate, you are rewarded, and the reward is truly satisfying – like completing a 2000-piece jigsaw puzzle."

Of course, the audience will not just be rewarded in season 2 – there is also a third and final season on the way, which has already wrapped filming.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Devil's Hour season 2 will stream on Prime Video from 18th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.