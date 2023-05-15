However, it's already been labelled the best anime of all time.

It's the anime of the moment but Oshi No Ko is a series that has seemingly come out of nowhere.

Indeed, the series has already dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList, and that is after just one episode was released. So, no small feat.

The series premiered on 12th April, and it has already become the talk of the anime community during the Spring 2023 season, which boasts continuing hits like Demon Slayer season 3 and Vinland Saga season 2.

This clearly shows the potential for the series in the future and the increase in interest that is likely to be seen over the course of its run.

For those of you interested in the most talked about anime of the season then read ahead to learn everything you need to know.

How to watch Oshi no Ko in the UK

Oshi no Ko is available to watch on HiDive, an anime streaming service that can be enjoyed in the UK alongside other platforms like Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll may be the giant of the anime industry, but it does not have the rights to Oshi no Ko. It's not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+ either.

What is Oshi no Ko About?

The seinen anime follows gynaecologist Gorou Amemiya, who is tasked with helping idol Ai Hoshino deliver her twins without it becoming public knowledge.

However, on the way there Gorou is murdered by a crazed stalker of the singer and he suddenly wakes up to find he has been reincarnated as Ai’s son Aquamarine, aka "Aqua”. Though he has started his new life, he still has the memories of his previous one.

Ai’s daughter, Ruby, is also a reincarnation though she doesn’t wish to reveal her origins to her fraternal twin, not yet at least.

Who Created Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko’s manga is helmed by writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari, Akasaka is also the creative mind behind another popular series: Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

So far, Oshi no Ko’s manga has 11 volumes in total in Japan, and Yen Press are publishing the series in English in the UK. The first volume has already been translated and published, while volumes 2 and 3 will be released in May and August 2023, respectively.

Is Oshi no Ko related to Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is centred on Shuchiin Academy’s student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya, cohorts who appear to be a perfect match but are constantly at odds with one another despite their blossoming romance.

Given this, it should seem obvious that Oshi no Ko is not a sequel to Kaguya-sama: Love is War, or even a spin-off.

While Akasaka created both Kaguya-sama: Love is War, the two manga are not related in terms of story or characters, the connection between the two is simply that they share the same mangaka.

Oshi No Ko is available to watch on HiDive.

