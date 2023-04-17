The anime ties together a handful of stories perfectly intertwined to deliver carefully crafted profiles of characters while wrapping into one overall narrative as the timeline progresses.

Oshi No Ko takes a look behind the curtain of the shockingly dark and tormented world of Japanese pop idols and young acto

Idols have a colourful and cheery stage persona but Oshi No Ko uncovers dangerous, revenge-driven teens determined to rise to the top and create their own identity.

Ai Hoshino is the face and undisputed star of rising idol group B-Komachi. An unexpected pregnancy at 16 years of age leads her to take a hiatus – but with the resolve to keep her family intact.

While Ai finds herself trying to juggle the life of a teen idol and a mother, the world of showbiz shows just how cruel and unforgiving it can be.

When is Oshi No Ko released?

Fans have now stepped into the world of Oshi No Ko. The first episode of the anime premiered on 12th April 2023 and was 90 minutes long, covering what is essentially the anime's prologue.

Oshi No Ko episode 2 is scheduled to be released on 19th April 2023. Episodes are released on Wednesdays at 11pm in Japan, meaning they drop at 3pm in the UK and 10am ET in the US.

Oshi No Ko's cast

The cast boasts a range of characters and even multiple voice actors for certain leads. The main protagonists are:

Aquamarine Hoshino: Yumi Uchiyama (young) / Kento Ito / Takeo Otsuka

Ruby Hoshino: Tomoyo Takayanagi / Yurie Igoma

Ai Hoshino: Rie Takahashi

Kana Arima: Megumi Han

Akane Kurokawa: Manaka Iwami

Mem-Cho: Rumi Ookubo

Where to watch Oshi No Ko in the UK

Oshi No Ko is available to stream on HIDIVE in the UK.

The likes of Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video do have the rights to stream it but only to Japanese residents, and it is not currently available on Crunchyroll in the UK.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.