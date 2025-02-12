Created by Eiichiro Oda, the One Piece manga truly is a labour of love, having first released back in 1997 with no confirmed end date in sight.

It follows Luffy, who was inspired at a young age to become a pirate. Only, things took a turn when he ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the mysterious power to stretch like rubber. The downside? He can’t swim ever again. Years later, Luffy sets off to find the legendary ‘One Piece’, a treasure unlike any other in the world.

With over 1,100 chapters and more still on the way, the One Piece manga can seem intimidating. There are many arcs, contained stories, and even ‘fluff’ chapters that pad the manga into something incredibly beastly to read, especially if this is your first foray into reading manga.

That said, One Piece is considered one of the best manga series ever, and is well worth your time if you’re looking for something to read, even casually.

So, where do you start with this monster of an adventure, and where are you able to read it? Read on to find out more.

Where to read the One Piece manga for free

Manga PLUS is our most recommended app to use if you want to read the One Piece manga, in its entirety, for free.

The app is owned by Shueisha, one of the biggest Japanese publishing companies, and is most well-known for its Shonen Jump magazine.

How Manga PLUS works is that you can read the latest chapters of a manga for free, no caveats. However, for those wanting to start from the beginning?

You can still do so, but you can read that chapter only once – meaning if you read the chapter, clicked off the browser and went back to it, you’d have to subscribe to Manga PLUS first to re-access it. If you play it smart, however, you can catch up on One Piece without spending a single penny.

Where to buy the One Piece manga

There are several places where you can access the One Piece manga by purchasing it, such as VIZ, one of the largest publishers of English-language manga in the world, as well as the Shonen Jump app. Both of these offer subscriptions that give you access to not just One Piece, but plenty of other manga too.

However, if you’re looking for physical copies of One Piece, you can’t go wrong by checking your local bookseller’s manga collection, or checking out box sets at places like Waterstones and Amazon.

Is the One Piece manga finished?

At the time of writing, the One Piece manga is not finished and there has been no confirmed end date on when fans can expect it to be.

Creator Eiichiro Oda has repeatedly expressed that he wants to wrap up the manga soon, stating around four to five years back in 2019.

With over 1,000 chapters and hundreds of characters, it’s not surprising that wrapping up One Piece has proven to be a gargantuan task.

When are the new One Piece manga chapters out?

Generally speaking, you can expect two or three new One Piece chapters each month. The full release schedule can be viewed here.

