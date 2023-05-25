Written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno, the manga series was originally released in 2017, having sold over 4 million copies by January 2023.

Manga fans are set to have another big series adapted into an anime as MF Ghost will soon make its way to screens.

The series is set to follow Japan in a soon-to-be future where self-driving cars are widely used. A car race known as “MFG” has become popular around the globe, with participant Kanata Rivington arriving in Japan to achieve his dreams.

Read on for everything we know so far about MF Ghost.

According to a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account, MF Ghost is set to be released at some point in 2023.

However, a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

Although there isn’t long to wait, we will keep this page updated with all the latest news and confirmation of the show’s release.

MF Ghost cast: who will star?

The below stars are expected to lead the MF Ghost voice cast:

Yūma Uchida as Kanata Livington

Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji

Coco Hayashi as Mami Satō

Daisuke Namikawa as Daigo Oishi

Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba

Hiroki Yasumoto as Fuujin Ishigami

Hiroshi Kamiya as Michael Beckenbauer

Junichi Suwabe as Kaito Akabane

Kaito Ishikawa as Yosuke Ohtani

Kazuki Yao as Koichiro Iketani

No English dub has been announced for the series as of yet.

Uchida is known for roles in various animes including Jujutsu Kaisen, The Asterisk War, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Sakura, meanwhile, has landed roles in animes like My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan.

Is there a trailer for MF Ghost?

The trailer for MF Ghost was released earlier this month (20th May).

You can watch it in full below:

MF Ghost will drop on Crunchyroll sometime in 2023.

