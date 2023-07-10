As fans wait to see what will happen next, here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are released.

When is season 2 episode 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen released?

Season 2 episode 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday 13th July.

The title for the new episode hasn't yet been revealed, but it has been confirmed that the series was directed by Shota Goshozono.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule

This is the expected release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, with the episodes dropping weekly on Crunchyroll.

Episode 1 - Thursday 6th July Episode 2 - Thursday 13th July Episode 3 - Thursday 20th July Episode 4 - Thursday 27th July Episode 5 - Thursday 3rd August Episode 6 - Thursday 10th August Episode 7 - Thursday 17th August Episode 8 - Thursday 24th August Episode 9 - Thursday 31st August Episode 10 - Thursday 7th September Episode 11 - Thursday 14th September Episode 12 - Thursday 21st September Episode 13 - Thursday 28th September Episode 14 - Thursday 5th October Episode 15 - Thursday 12th October Episode 16 - Thursday 19th October Episode 17 - Thursday 26th October Episode 18 - Thursday 2nd November Episode 19 - Thursday 9th November Episode 20 - Thursday 16th November Episode 21 - Thursday 23rd November Episode 22 - Thursday 30th November Episode 23 - Thursday 7th December Episode 24 - Thursday 14th December

How many episodes will there be in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is expected to follow in the footsteps of season 1, with 24 episodes split across two parts, otherwise known as 'cours'.

It's expected that these cours will air back-to-back.

