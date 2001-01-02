“Oh my goodness, its such an honour,” says Zhao, who names two Captain America films, 2014’s The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Civil War, as her favourites from the MCU to date. “But it’s also a lot of pressure, because I did come in as a fan, so you want to make sure you do right by the fans but also move the MCU forward.

"We’re in a transitional time after the Infinity Saga and you don’t want to play it safe, you want to look at these films and ask, how can we deconstruct and redefine everything we think about them.”

Eternals certainly does that, with some mind-blowing revelations. It’s the tale of the titular superhero team, a race of immortal beings who have been quietly watching over Earth for thousands of years after ridding it of their enemies, the Deviants.

Led by Selma Hayek’s healer Ajak, the group also includes Angelina Jolie’s mentally fragile warrior Thena, Richard Madden’s Superman-like Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s empathetic manipulator of matter Sersi, who comes to the fore as the story progresses

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So how does this film link to the others in the MCU. “The story is triggered when half the Earth’s population is brought back in Avengers: Endgame,” says Zhao. “The return of half of the planet is a big ecological event and there are consequences.”

What makes Eternals stand out from other superhero films its diverse ensemble, with Zhao affectionately branding them a band of “misfits” and “immigrants from another planet who can’t go home”. Eternals also features both a gay superhero (Brian Tyree Henry’s inventor Phastos) and a deaf superhero (Lauren Ridloff’s lightning-fast Connie), while it’s the female characters who assume leadership roles.

"These individuals are allowed to exist as themselves; they just happen to look a certain way, love a certain way, communicate a certain way, Zhoa explains. "Hopefully you’ll not only see yourself on screen but those who are very different from you, and you’ll relate to that person’s pain, even though you look more like the person standing next to them. It’s a quiet power, but I love that.”

What was it like working with the biggest star of the group, Angelina Jolie? “I was nervous at first, anyone would be. I’d admired her from afar pretty much my whole life,” Zhao confesses.

“But because she makes films herself and they often take place in harsh places in the world, she really understood what I was trying to do. Angie is playing the physically strongest character. but Thena is broken inside and in order to have that vulnerability she shared a lot of who she is and what she’s gone through in life.'

Eternals

Due to COVID-related delays, Eternals hit cinemas just months after Zhao’s previousfilm Nomadland, a project that was brought to her by its lead actor Frances McDormand, someone she feels is now a friend for life. McDormand is a legend but seems formidable: how was she to direct?

“Like what I was talking about in terms of working with Angie, Fran is so brave,” she says proudly. “These actresses defy some of the Hollywood constraint that’s been put on them. They just let the camera in, they’re not hiding anything, and that’s the strongest thing they can do.”

The film wasnt without its controversies either. Unlike the 2017 Jessica Bruder book on which the movie is based, Zhao's film was accused by some of glossing over the working conditions at tech giant Amazon, which systematically shortchanges its employees on their pay-checks.

When asked what it was like to experience such success at the 2021 Academy Awards, where Nomadland picked up three gongs including best picture, there’s a certain amount of surprise in Zhao’s voice, as if she’s looking back on something she can’t quite believe happened.

“Because of the pandemic it was the first time we were allowed to be in a space with people for a long time and, because we weren’t allowed to bring anybody, it was just mainly the film-makers, so it was almost like going to a small film festival,” she recalls fondly. “It was incredible. Incredible.”

Loved this Big RT Interview? Check out these...

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide. Marvel’s Eternals is available on Disney+, where you can watch every MCU movie right now – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.