And her boyfriend – whose PointlessBlog on YouTube has nearly 4 million subscribers – also seemed pretty excited as he broke the news to fans online:

Confirming the latest addition to Madame Tussauds' collection, general manager Ben Sweet said, "We are delighted to be working with Alfie and Zoe. It's a first for the attraction and reflects just how huge these YouTube stars are."

The influential internet stars will be featured in "the epicentre of their vlog-sphere, their spare bedroom, as they lounge on the bed uploading to their channels."

The couple – known to fans as Zalfie – had their first four-hour sitting for sculptors on Monday and will donate their own clothes to keep their waxworks as true to life as possible.

