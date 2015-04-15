Zoella gets her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds
The YouTube sensation will pose for her modelled figure at the London museum along with her boyfriend and fellow vlogger Alfie Deyes
You know you've made it big when you join the ranks of the Queen, One Direction and Benedict Cumberbatch in the hallways of Madame Tussauds. Now London's popular tourist attraction has announced it's latest addition will be YouTube sensations Zoella and her fellow vlogger and boyfriend Alfie Deyes.
Zoella – real name Zoe Suggs, whose channel has nearly 8 million subscribers – took to Twitter to share the happy news of her imminent induction into the world-famous waxwork museum, much to the delight of her 3.2 million followers.
And her boyfriend – whose PointlessBlog on YouTube has nearly 4 million subscribers – also seemed pretty excited as he broke the news to fans online:
Confirming the latest addition to Madame Tussauds' collection, general manager Ben Sweet said, "We are delighted to be working with Alfie and Zoe. It's a first for the attraction and reflects just how huge these YouTube stars are."
The influential internet stars will be featured in "the epicentre of their vlog-sphere, their spare bedroom, as they lounge on the bed uploading to their channels."
The couple – known to fans as Zalfie – had their first four-hour sitting for sculptors on Monday and will donate their own clothes to keep their waxworks as true to life as possible.
