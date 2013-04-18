One Direction meet... One Direction
Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne posed with their waxwork models at London's Madame Tussauds
Planting a kiss on a member of One Direction is a long-held dream of scores of teenage girls across the globe, so Madame Tussauds have answered their pleas by providing them with the next best thing... waxworks.
And judging by the models of the quintet unveiled today in London, they've done a damn good job. The boys have even paid a visit to the Baker Street museum to pose alongside their wax counterparts before Madame Tussauds invited a crowd of over-excited fans to the exhibit to pucker up to their favourite band member.
One Direction are the first boyband to be inducted into the attraction since The Beatles back in 1964. The X Factor graduates' statuettes - which officially go on exhibit today - were created over a period of four months by a team of forty, including sculptors, hair stylists and wardrobe experts, costing £150,000 each to make.
Lucky Londoners have access to the boys' waxworks for the next twelve weeks so be quick to buy your tickets (and you're lipgloss) before they depart on a "world tour" that will see them visit Madame Tussauds in Sydney and Los Angeles, plus more yet-to-be-announced locations.