Planting a kiss on a member of One Direction is a long-held dream of scores of teenage girls across the globe, so Madame Tussauds have answered their pleas by providing them with the next best thing... waxworks.

Advertisement

And judging by the models of the quintet unveiled today in London, they've done a damn good job. The boys have even paid a visit to the Baker Street museum to pose alongside their wax counterparts before Madame Tussauds invited a crowd of over-excited fans to the exhibit to pucker up to their favourite band member.