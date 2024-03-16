The 20th season will be like no other, especially since the pair are taking a break from the show after 20 years.

"I feel like it’s a nice time to turn the page, and it will give us time to reflect," Ant told FAULT Magazine about their reasons to rest the format.

"You can't think of a different version of Saturday Night Takeaway while Saturday Night Takeaway is on air. You need to be away from it."

Dec added: "We want to give ourselves that same opportunity this time to miss the show and just see how we feel and where that takes us."

Now, the pair did confirm that this weekend's episode would not be airing tonight, but why?

Why isn't Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on TV tonight?

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. ITV ITV

Due ITV's Six Nations coverage, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will not be airing tonight and instead will return next weekend.

The channel will be airing two matches from 3:55pm to 10:30pm, meaning there is no room to see Ant and Dec get up to their usual Saturday night shenanigans. These matches include Ireland versus Scotland and France versus England.

When is the next episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

As the presenting duo confirmed in last weekend's episode, they will be back causing havoc on Saturday 23rd March.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday 24th February at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.

